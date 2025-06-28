Future Enters Fragrance Game With SINSATIONAL — His New Scent For Women

Recording artist and business owner Future has just recently released a women’s fragrance called SINSATIONAL.

According to The Source, the rapper has partnered with entrepreneur Stephanie “Ms. J” Jester to present to the world his new item called SINSATIONAL by Future.

“Sinsational by Future opens with a burst of luminous citrus and sparkling bergamot, awakening your senses with radiant freshness. Its heart reveals a captivating blend of soft jasmine, velvety rose, and elegant white florals, creating an aura of femininity and allure. The fragrance settles into a deeply sensual base of warm coumarin, creamy sandalwood, and subtle spiced clove, leaving a lasting impression of pure seduction and sophistication.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinsational (@sinsationalperfume)

The perfume was curated in France and has been described as being more than a fragrance, as the sensory experience is rooted in love, empowerment, and unapologetic femininity.

“SINSATIONAL is about owning your power, your beauty, and authenticity, no matter who you are and what you’ve been through,” Future said. “It’s about always rising to the occasion to be your best self.”

HipHopDX reported back in 2022 that the rapper applied for the name and product with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September 2020. He eventually released a trailer for the perfume in May 2022, giving hip-hop fans a peek into his business venture at that time. Fast forward three years later, fans can get the item in their hands.

Jester, Future’s business partner, also commented about the fragrance and what it represents.

“I wanted to create a fragrance that embodies everything women are—powerful, courageous, and radiant,” says Jester.

Anyone interested in the product can head over to the company’s website to place an order and to find out any information regarding SINSATIONAL by Future. You can also subscribe to the mailing list to be kept abreast of the perfume and its offerings.