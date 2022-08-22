Sister, Sister! Fans Praise Meagan Good’s Italy Vacation With Sisters La’Miya and Lexus

It’s all good for Meagan Good, fresh off the heels of turning 41.

To celebrate, the Harlem star traveled to Italy to spend quality time with her two sisters, La’Miya and Lexus.

The Good sisters rode bikes, danced, and toured the city, and fans can’t get enough of their adorable sisterhood moments.

“You may have the universe if I may have Italy,” La’Miya captioned a repost of Megan’s video collage of their travels.

The sisters included a special hashtag in each of their posts. “#SistersAreGodsGreatestCreation,” La’Miya and Megan added to their posts.

“3 Seesters,” La’Miya captioned another video collage that showed the Good sisters writing love notes and posing for photos together.

Meagan’s fans and followers praised her sisterly bond in the comments.

“Sister Sistersss,” one user wrote.

“Y’all so cute,” actress, Bresha Webb, wrote.

Others noted Meagan’s glow as she gears up for another season of Amazon’s Harlem and continues adjusting to life post-divorce from preacher and self-help author, DeVon Franklin.

“You look beautiful here just being you,” one user wrote.

“You look happier Meagan,” added someone else.

Meagan and Franklin finalized their divorce in June, Us Weekly reports. They were married for nearly 10 years after tying the knot in June 2021 and separating in August 2021.

Franklin filed for divorce in December 2021, ahead of a joint statement the pair released announcing that “after much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected.”

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”