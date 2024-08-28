News by Stacy Jackson Woman Allegedly Threatens HR Manager With Tortoise Over Unpaid Wages Sithembiso Budzirikawa was arrested after her HR manager called the police and she failed to present a permit for the tortoise.







Sithembiso Budzirikawa wasn’t playing about her money when she allegedly confronted her Human Resources (HR) manager and reportedly threatened to use black magic with a live tortoise she brought to work.

The confrontation at a company in Goromonzi, Zimbabwe, comes after Budzirikawa demanded unpaid wages from her employer. According to the Zambian Observer, court documents revealed the 58-year-old woman allegedly acquired the reptile on Aug. 21 from Chabwino Farm. Budzirikawa whipped out the tortoise at her workplace after the HR manager refused the demand regarding her salary. The employee reportedly had the animal covered in a red floor polish and wrapped in a red cloth with needles attached.

Budzirikawa was arrested after the HR manager reported her workplace stunt to police, but she failed to provide a permit for the tortoise. She was charged with “unlawful possession of a live tortoise under the Parks and Wildlife Act.” The woman has been ordered by the Harare Magistrates’ Court to pay $300 or face a 30-day prison sentence.

In an Instagram post from Onsite! Africa, Budzirikawa startled her HR manager with her demanding gesture. Instagram users chimed in about the incident and stated that the woman was rightfully due her money.

According to Zimbabwe’s The Herald, women workers in the country often face workplace discrimination and suffer from “being taken for granted.” Women make up more than 50% of the population in the country, which is situated in southern Africa. However, most positions of leadership and influence are held by men. The Herald’s report stated that Zimbabwe’s Labour Act defines the fundamental rights of employees. The Act, in addition to the country’s Constitution, “regulates employer-to-employee relations” within the workplace, which grants every worker the right to fair and safe labor practices and standards, including fair pay and reasonable wages.

