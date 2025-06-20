Women by Kandiss Edwards T.I. And Tiny Harris Are Being Sued Over Their New Film ‘Situationships’ Cylia Senii initiated the suit claiming the Harrises' use of the title infringes upon her previously established web series of the same name.







Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, are facing a lawsuit for titling their new film Situationships.

Cylia Senii initiated the suit claiming the Harrises’ use of the title infringes upon her previously established web series of the same name and constitutes unfair competition. Senii had previously distributed her work to multiple streaming platforms, including YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Tubi, Baller Alert reported.

Senii’s lawsuit states that she produced her work, Situationships, from 2019 – 2024. Her legal team contends that the Harrises’ decision to use the same title for their project has caused confusion in the marketplace. Furthermore, it asserts the use of “Situationships” unjustly capitalized on the recognition Senii had already garnered for her work.

“Defendants are engaging in a common scheme and effort to take advantage of the public’s association of Featherstone’s ‘Situationships’ brand by marketing their own film and entitling it ‘Situationships,’” reads the complaint, filed by her Atlanta-based company, Featherstone Entertainment.

The legal complaint additionally points out that T.I. did not respond to a cease-and-desist notice sent in December. Furthermore, it states that one of his recent trademark applications received an initial denial because of the strong likelihood of it being mistaken for her existing brand

Senii claims that she had built a significant following and brand around her film before the Harrises’ production. The title is used in multiple Featherstone Entertainment properties, including the web series and a podcast of the same name. Senii is seeking damages and an injunction to prevent the Harrises from further using the Situationships title on the already released BET+ movie.

T.I. and Tiny Harris, notable figures in music and reality television, have yet to issue a public statement addressing the allegations. The married couple is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with MGA Entertainment over accusations of copying the likeness of the OMG Girlz group. Though the couple was recently awarded $71 million, MGA is seeking to overturn the judgment.

