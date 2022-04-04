Six Victims in Sacramento Mass Shooting Identified As Police Search for Suspects

The six victims who lost their lives during a mass shooting in Sacramento over the weekend have been identified as police search for “multiple” shooters they believe are behind the violent attack.

On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims killed after gunmen opened fire in the California capital on Sunday, CNN reports. Melinda Davis, 57, Sergio Harris, 38, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32, Devazia Turner, 29, Johntaya Alexander, 21, and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, were among the six fatalities.

Some 12 others were injured in the mass shooting that has police still searching for a motive. On Monday, they arrested Dandre Martin, 26, as a “related suspect,” according to The Associated Press.

“My son was a very vivacious young man,” Harris’ mother, Pamela Harris, told KOVR. “And for this to happen, it’s crazy. And I’m just to the point right now (where) I don’t know what to do. I don’t even think this is real.”

Police said multiple shooters were responsible for the mass shooting, Record Net reports.

“At this point, we believe there’s at least two shooters,” Sgt. Zach Eaton said. “So we’re still working through what actually led up to the fight.”

Eaton says authorities are investigating all sources, referencing a social media video that shows a scuffle ensue right before a series of gunshots rang out.

“We understand that there’s some social media video out there depicting a fight,” he said. “We don’t know if that fight actually led to the shooting. We’re still working through all those details right now.”

Mass shooting near the Capital building in Sacramento left 6 dead 15 injured. 4/2/22 pic.twitter.com/OxkyKaqyiZ — H̶y̶e̶i̶n̶ 🇺🇸🇰🇷 ✝️🍊 (@BabeeHyeinK2021) April 3, 2022

Police retrieved a stolen handgun at the scene. Several buildings were also struck by gunfire, authorities said.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg called out the increase in gun violence in the city and across the country.

“We now have an opportunity to do everything we can to build on what we’re already doing to help save lives,” Steinberg said. “… It is beyond time to have a sane conversation about guns in America. We have a sickness. It’s a sickness in our country. It’s a sickness in our culture.”