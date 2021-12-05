Slay PawPaw! Atlanta Grandfather Models Custom Wigs Created By His Granddaughter On The Gram

A’lea Lynn’s grandfather clearly, understands what supporting his granddaughter’s business looks like.

The Atlanta-based woman, 21, regularly posts her wig creations to the social media site. And although her fledgling business is still growing, Alea’s PawPaw served as the model for her custom-installed wigs. She also offers reviews on various brands of weave hair and wigs. Via a video, A’lea transformed her grandfather from PawPaw to Poppin’ with a step-by-step transformation featuring a curly-haired wig, including a wig cap to his usually bald head. She even created baby hairs.

The end result was her grandfather slaying the internet in an A’lea original. The video went viral, and A’lea thanked her supporters.

“Thank you guys for all the positive comments!! Still grateful that he allows me to practice my craft on him, lol. Some of y’all may remember last year when I first practiced on him [because] his bald head is the perfect canvas! He’s always a good sport, and we love creating these memories together! My grandfather and I really appreciate all the love,” she wrote.

Social media users showed an outpouring of love to the pair.

“This is so sweet, lmao, and you’re an amazing stylist,” one person wrote.

Someone else wrote, “The love your grandfather has for you is boundless and so heartwarming this made me laugh and smile.”

“Yessssssss Paw Paw. Let your granddaughter practice on you. He understands, ‘The more practice you do, the better you’ll get.’” You did a fabulous job.”

Even A’lea’s’ PawPaw gave his approval of the custom wig with a thumbs up.

We wish them the best.