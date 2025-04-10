Uncategorized by Kandiss Edwards White Teacher’s N-Word Chalkboard Stunt Met With Student Cheers Georgia teacher smirks as he writes slurs on classroom whiteboard.







A cellphone video captured by a student shows a teacher appearing to write the n-word on a classroom whiteboard at Walnut Grove High School in Loganville, Georgia. Parent Adrienne Wyatt then posted the video to Facebook. The teacher has since been fired.

In the video, the teacher stands in front of the class with the slur partially written. Students are heard cheering and making noise as one yells what sounds like the letter “R,” prompting the teacher to complete the slur.

The teacher, who has not been publicly identified, then turns to the classroom, seemingly smiling at the reaction. The video ends shortly afterward.

Wyatt spoke to WSB-TV and shared why she believes some students were cheering.

“Because they know it was probably embarrassing. There were Black kids in the classroom,” she said.

Like many others, Wyatt said she does not find the moment funny. She believes that type of language has no place in an educational setting.

“A lot of people are saying, ‘Oh, it was a joke. You don’t know what they were saying before.’ But what kind of joke inside a classroom setting has to deal with those types of racial slurs?” she said.

Another concerned parent, Gary Brown, emphasized the real-life consequences historically tied to the n-word.

“People have actually lost their lives because of that word. People have gone to jail because of that word,” Brown said.

The Walton County School District no longer employs the teacher involved. In a statement, the district confirmed his departure and emphasized the county’s focus on maintaining a respectful learning environment. The district also emphasized its desire to move on quickly from the incident.

“Immediate action was taken, and the teacher involved is no longer employed with Walton County Schools,” the district said. “Our commitment remains clear: every student deserves a safe, supportive, and respectful environment. We are dedicated to our students, our culture, and moving forward together as ONE Walton County. Thank you for your continued trust and partnership.”

While the teacher is no longer employed at Walnut Grove High School, it remains unclear whether he is barred from working elsewhere in Loganville or the Walton County School District.

Calls to move forward from the incident may be premature, as the district has not released details about what led to the event. It also has yet to address what kind of environment may have contributed to an educator believing this behavior was acceptable.

RELATED CONTENT: Video Shows White Students From Two Philadelphia Schools Using Racial Slurs and Blackface