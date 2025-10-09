News by Kandiss Edwards Calling All Entrepreneurs: Slutty Vegan Is Franchising Cole Hayes was able to regain ownership and operational control in March.







Aisha “Pinky” Cole Hayes is offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to open a Slutty Vegan.

According to Franchise Times, single unit startup costs for a franchise are estimated between $555,900 and $1,166,500. Multi-unit startups are estimated between $587,900 to $1,201,500. A food truck is available, but it must be paired with a physical restaurant. That costs between $255,750 to $312,000.

Cole Hayes lost operational control of the Slutty Vegan due to financial distress and mismanagement, but then regained ownership and operational control in March under the entity “Ain’t Nobody Coming to See You, Otis LLC.” Since then, Cole Hayes has been on a mission to restructure the brand into a more sustainable model.

“I went to restructure on Feb. 13, 2025, and then I repurchased the company on March 28, 2025. We’re in September, and I’m about to announce franchising,” Cole Hayes told Franchise Times. “I really want to show other entrepreneurs that even though it’s hard, you can redeem yourself.”

Slutty Vegan once operated as many as 18 locations before the restructuring. After reacquisition, Cole closed multiple sites. Now, there are only six operational Slutty Vegans nationwide. Cole Hayes admitted to Franchise Times that the initial success of the brand caused her to expand too quickly and that her choices for personnel did not align as the business began to scale up.

“We grew really, really fast. But I don’t necessarily believe that we had the right people,” she said.

Shawntel Daniels, president of Slutty Vegan’s franchise division, told AfroTech new franchisees must have experience in the food industry and a proven record in entrepreneurship.

“What I want to focus on is making sure that these are people that are true entrepreneurs, that have some restaurant background, that understand food and it’s not just someone that’s really excited about being a part of the brand,” Daniels said.

Cole’s plan reverses her earlier hesitation toward franchising. But she now sees it as essential for scaling Slutty Vegan on her terms. She said the chapter of loss and rebuilding allows her to redefine its foundation.

For more information on becoming a Slutty Vegan franchisee visit the official website.

