Slutty Vegan Owner And Varo Bank Partner to Provide Atlanta Entrepreneurs With Financial Resources

Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole is using her Pinky Cole Foundation to launch a new initiative in partnership with Varo that’s aimed at helping entrepreneurs in the Atlanta market.

Cole has used her foundation to help bring other dreamers closer to their entrepreneurial goals. Now through her partnership with the nation’s only all-digital bank, Cole’s foundation has launched a holiday-themed initiative to provide financial assistance to Atlanteans in need.

“Pink Cole embodies our values and spirit of innovation at Varo,” Varo Founder and CEO Colin Walsh said a statement. “She is a tremendous force for good and we could now think of a more impactful community leader and gamechanger to partner with.”

“We were proud to celebrate her trailblazing success and transformational community efforts to help Atlantans build a better financial future for themselves and their families.”

As part of Cole’s foundation and Varo’s new partnership, they kicked off the link up with the “December Days of Giving” campaign. Varo has pledged to donate funds to 49 Atlanta entrepreneurs to help launch their businesses and sustain them into the new year.

Included in the holiday lineup are a tech expo, a giveaway for women and babies, a giveaway of bagged lunches and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pinky Cole Foundation INC. (@pinkygivesback)

“I built my business from scratch and know firsthand that everyone deserves the opportunity to make their money work for them, regardless of their history or income level,” Cole said.

“I’m so thrilled to partner with Varo as their mission truly resonates with what I represent and believe in. Together, we can do more to help people with the tools and access they need to successfully manage their money and put themselves on stronger financial footing.”

On December 18, Varo will be assisting Cole for the grand opening of her fourth Slutty Vegan ATL location in Duluth, GA. In January 2022, the Varo x Pinky Cole Giveback Sweepstakes will kick off more initiatives aimed at providing financial support and resources to rising entrepreneurs.

Cole’s also upcoming book, Eat Plans, B*tch published by Simon and Schuster is soon to be released and she hails it as a pivotal moment for her career.