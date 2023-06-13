Pinky Cole Stuns In The First Custom Wedding Dress by Milano Di Rouge

Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole looked stunning at her June 10 wedding, thanks to fashion designer, Milan Harris, founder of Milano Di Rouge.

Cole wore a custom Milano Di Rouge wedding dress, a first for the luxury lifestyle designer. She posted a video of the final look as she made sure Cole looked perfect for her big day. “I can’t believe @milanodirouge designed our first wedding dress, the designer wrote. “It’s so surreal!!”

Cole married fellow culinary artist, Derrick Hayes, CEO of Big Daves Cheesesteaks, at Atlanta’s lavish St. Regis Hotel. The strapless mermaid gown, designed over a four-month period, featured a deep-V sweetheart neckline and back, People reported. The skirt included heavy layers of tulle and hand-sewn crystal rhinestones, plus a detachable Cathedral train and a Cathedral-style veil.

The first-time wedding designer said she had no clue how they were going to pull off the design but it was important that everything be right for the blushing bride’s big day.

“It was important to us to create an experience that allowed Pinky to see more than a sketch or design,” Harris said. “To bring the dress to life, we made sure to include Pinky’s face and skin tone on the model in Photoshop so she could visualize herself in the dress.”

Harris added some special touches to the gown, including a personal message to the bride that was embroidered into the dress. “To the sluttiest bride ever, may your marriage be filled with love, laughter, happiness and lots of SLUTTY moments,” the patch read.

Hopefully, Cole, who was just featured as a panelist during BLACK ENTERPRISE’S Disruptor Summit, will have some time to relax soon. She revealed that she and Hayes are expecting baby number three in December.