Small Businesses Share Their Experience With Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator

In 2021, Amazon committed $150 million over four years to empower Black entrepreneurs through the launch of the Black Business Accelerator (BBA).

Over the last year, BBA has provided access to financial assistance, strategic business education and coaching, and marketing and advertising support to help Black business owners grow their businesses and maximize the opportunities of selling in Amazon’s store.

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Black Business Accelerator, we checked in with some of the participants, according to a release on Amazon.com. Learn what the small business owners had to say about how BBA has helped drive their businesses:

Lillie’s of Charleston – Charleston, S.C.

“The ability to participate in Amazon’s first Black Business Accelerator cohort has been a tremendous boost to our business, and we’ve enjoyed a variety of press and celebrity exposure,” said Tracey T. Richardson, co-founder and CEO of Lillie’s of Charleston, an authentic Southern-style sauce and spice brand based in Charleston, S.C.

“Receiving the support and insight from our account manager has been an invaluable service not regularly afforded to small businesses.”

Hairbrella – Atlanta, Ga.

“Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator has been valuable in identifying opportunities to increase revenue, expand Hairbrella’s distribution to new territories — the UK and Canada — and gain efficiencies with our listings and ads,” said Tracey Pickett, inventor and CEO of Hairbrella, an Atlanta-based brand providing innovative headwear designed to keep hair dry and protected from the elements.

“We are super excited to have grown 50% in revenue so far this year, and we expect that to double in Q3 and Q4 of this year.”

EasyPeasie – Hallandale Beach, Fla.

“Through the Black Business Accelerator, we have had the unique opportunity to work one-on-one with an account manager who has helped us optimize our listings, improve our advertising strategies, and ultimately triple our sales over the last year,” said Dorielle Price and Jamelah Tucker, co-founders of EasyPeasie, a vegetable blends company based in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

“A big thank you to Amazon and BBA.”

Capital City Co. – Arnold, Md.

“Participating in Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator not only helped me grow my online business, but I also learned how many of Amazon’s Seller Central resources I had been underutilizing,” said Arsha Jones, founder and CEO of Capital City Co., famous for their sticky, sweet Mambo Sauce.

“Analyzing data has allowed me to view my business from a different perspective and create a plan for growth beyond our current footprint.”

Livity Yoga – Baltimore, Md.

“Since enrolling in Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, we have had the opportunity to show the world not only our products but our purpose as well, through PR opportunities and small business features,” said Renee Manzari, founder and CEO of Livity Yoga, a sustainable yoga brand based in Baltimore, Md.

“Also, our account manager and ads support have been valuable in providing advice and insight on how to increase visibility and revenue while reducing our expenses.”

POWERHANDZ – Dallas, Texas

“As a hyper-growth brand, every decision matters, and finding the right partners to escalate growth is critical. Being a part of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator is a play we would run back and keep in rotation, any game,” said Danyel Surrency Jones, CEO of POWERHANDZ, a global athletic-training and rehabilitation-product tech company based in Dallas, Texas.

“Amazon is indeed that one head coach you dream about playing for.”

Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator

We are excited about the progress made thus far and are optimistic about the future, particularly for the potential for Black-owned business to generate wealth for themselves and their families, to create jobs in their local communities, and to bring unmatched selection to customers. To learn more about participating in the program, visit Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator.