News by Kandiss Edwards Smith College Commencement Speaker Has Honorary Doctorate Revoked For Plagiarism Evelyn Harris, Smith College's 2025 commencement speaker, plagiarized portions of her speech leading to the return of her honorary doctorate.







Evelyn Harris, a musician and former member of the a cappella group Sweet Honey in the Rock, has returned her honorary degree.

Smith College awarded the degree after the musician delivered the college’s commencement speech on May 18. The plagiarism was discovered a few days after the ceremony. Harris acknowledged merging large portions of past commencement speeches into her address. Harris did not provide proper attribution. Consequently, the lack of attribution violated the college’s standards of academic integrity.

Smith College posted a letter addressed to the school community. President Sarah Willie-LeBreton stated, “I must share with you, however, that it has come to our attention that one of our honorary degree recipients—musician Evelyn M. Harris—borrowed much of her speech to graduates and their families from the commencement speeches of others without the attribution typical of and central to the ideals of academic integrity.”

Willie-LeBreton explained that Harris was direct and honest about including previously written excerpts. The singer voluntarily relinquished the honorary degree during discussions with the college admin following the ceremony.

The college plans to update the graduation highlights posted on its website to reflect the change. Other honorary degree recipients at the ceremony included Harvard professor Danielle Allen, public health official Rachel Levine, and writer Preeti Simran Sethi.

Harris, who has long been active in the Western Massachusetts music scene, has not issued a public statement following the incident. Smith College officials have indicated that commencement materials on the college’s website will be updated to reflect the change.

Smith College’s commencement speaker is not the only reason the institution is in the news. The college’s decision to award an honorary degree to Dr. Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender four-star admiral, during its May 2025 commencement ceremony has sparked significant controversy.

Critics argue that honoring Levine, a transgender woman, at a historically women’s college undermines the institution’s commitment to women’s rights. Supporters of the college’s decision highlight Levine’s accomplishments in public health and her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, viewing the honor as a reflection of Smith College’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

RELATED CONTENT: St. Louis Legend Jenifer Lewis Awarded Honorary Doctorate, Tells WashU Graduates To Prioritize Mental Health