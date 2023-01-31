Say What? Smokey Robinson Aims to Set the Mood with New Album ‘GASMS’

The soul-singing icon Smokey Robinson is serving nothing but “GASMS” with his first EP release in nearly a decade.

On Friday, the Motown legend announced the release date for his nine-track album, GASMS, coming April 28, Billboard reported. The new EP features new songs written and produced by Robinson.

My New Music is OUT NOW!!!

“If We Don’t Have Each Other” is my New Single available on all platforms… the New album ‘GASMS’ is available April 28, 2023. Pre-Order to hear it first!

Pre-order here: https://t.co/1dsoHfSRbI #smokeyrobinson #gasms pic.twitter.com/d1jyH4SzZd — Smokey Robinson (@smokeyrobinson) January 27, 2023

It’s the first album release for the former vice-president of Motown Records since his 2013 album, Smokey & Friends, which featured fellow musical icons like Elton John, John Legend, Steven Tyler, and Mary J. Blige. Upon announcing the new album, the “Tears of a Clown” crooner released the album’s first single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other.”

“I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it’s different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it…which is different from what I’ve ever done before,” Robinson said. “It also has a current rhythm of today that I love, and I hope everyone else does too.”

After announcing his new album title, it didn’t take social media too long to start sounding off with reactions to Robinson’s new EP.

“D’FU*K,” one Twitter user wrote along with a laughing emoji.

Another user praised the upcoming EP and its tracklist of sultry song titles. With songs like “I Wanna Know Your Body” and “I Fit In There,” the 82-year-old “Cruisin” singer apparently wants the streets to know he’s still got it.

“Smokey Robinson got a new album called “Gasms” I’m about to download this sh*t. Look at the track list 😂😂😂,” they wrote.

Smokey Robinson got a new album called “Gasms” I’m about to download this shit. Look at the track list 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bga1nO0yDt — Your Sagittarian Auntie (@MzNellyBellz) January 31, 2023

“Smokey Robinson titled the album ‘Gasms’ so you know its about to be a bunch of freaky old ni**a lyrics,” another user quipped.

With over 4,000 written songs under his belt, Smokey Robinson is an acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer, and music executive. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987 and awarded the 2016 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for his lifetime contributions to popular music.

Last year, Robinson was added to the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.

This year, Robinson and Motown founder Berry Gordy will be honored as 2023 MusicCares Persons of the Year.