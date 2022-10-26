Snag These High-Performing Earbuds For Under $25 with Overstock Deals

You get a lot of mileage from a solid set of headphones.

More than just conduits for music, a quality pair of headphones are beyond beneficial for those times when you don’t feel like holding your phone up to your ear to talk.

You can receive the best of both worlds with the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case. Thanks to Overstock Deals, you can purchase this powerhouse set of headphones for just $24.99. That’s a savings of 75% from its MSRP ($99.99). No coupon is needed to unlock this exclusive deal.

Overstock Deals run through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Flux uses advanced noise-reduction technology to drown out background distractions. As a result, these earbuds are perfect for sports and those times when you want to relax to music on a rainy day. It has a waterproof rating of IPX4 that makes it suitable for those times you’re exercising and getting sweaty at the gym.

With 5.0 Bluetooth compatibility, you can pair it with your favorite iOS and Android devices that support Bluetooth functions. The voice assistant feature is great for those times you’d rather talk hands-free. A two-second push of a button is all you need to do to toggle between music and voice.

Running short on battery life is a thing of the past thanks to intelligent quick-charge. The built-in 2000mAh polymer lithium battery ensures your earbuds can be charged for a standby time of up to five hours. A full charge, will give you four hours of battery of music or call time.

This package ships with earbuds and a USB charging cable.

Quality sound and features don’t have to come at an exorbitant price. Overstock Deals makes it possible to obtain these high-performing earbuds. Purchase it today while it’s still available.

Prices subject to change.