Snag This iPad Mini And Accessories Bundle For Under $300

Since emerging on the scene 10 years ago, Apple’s iPad has revolutionized hand-held devices. It’s spurred a class of similar devices that have attempted to replicate the titan’s success. While many have tried, Apple remains the unsung leader in the tablet space.

For a limited time, you can purchase this Apple iPad Mini 4, 128GB (Refurbished: WiFi + 4G Unlocked) & Accessories Bundle for just $289.99. That’s a savings of 60% from its MSRP ($729).

This product is listed with a grade “B” rating, which means “it may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.”

This 2019-model iPad Mini is essentially a PC you can hold in your hand. It’s preloaded with iOS 15 pre-installed and it’s powered by a 1.5GHz Apple A8 processor that is capable of handling most anything thrown its way.

It’s thinly designed and weighs less than one pound, so you can take it anywhere without even noticing it. With 128GB integrated storage, you’ll have more than enough space for your photos, videos, games, and other media.

This product is rated 5 stars.

“The iPad was delivered earlier than expected and arrived in great condition. Great solution for our needs,” writes 5-star reviewer Thomas Schmidt.

The 7.9-inch screen comes with a 2048×1536 resolution that provides a beautiful display. Those who enjoy FaceTime will appreciate the 1.2MP FaceTime HD and 8MP iSight cameras. With a dedicated SIM port, 4G cellular access can be unlocked to go online. For those without a SIM card, WiFi and Bluetooth accessibility is provided. This iPad mini has 10-hour battery life.

Also included with your purchase is a pre-installed tempered glass, a snap-on plastic case, a UL-certified wall charger and a lightning cable.

Buying a newer model iPad Mini doesn’t have to break the bank. This deal gives you access to a high-performing 2019 model along with a handful of quality accessories. Purchase it today while it’s available at its limited-time price.

Prices subject to change.