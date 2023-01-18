Snapchat Suspends Antonio Brown’s Account After Posting Explicit Picture of His Children’s Mother

Antonio Brown is at it again. This time, the troubled ex-NFL player has been suspended from Snapchat for something unthinkable.

Brown posted a picture of his children’s mother, Chelsie Kyriss, performing fellatio on him.

The post violates the platform’s community guidelines that “prohibit sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind,” TMZ reported.

In an Instagram statement, Kyriss says she is aware of the post, but “not in control of his actions.”

“I have asked multiple times to have this part of our relationship to remain private but he refuses,” the statement reads.

The mother of four also slammed Snapchat for even allowing the post to stay up for as long as it did.

“I have reported his page and all pictures; unfortunately, Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model.”

Snapchat has since removed the post, but it was a little too late. The picture has gone viral.

This is not the first time Brown has been in hot water with social platforms and his family.

Just last year, Kyriss claimed that Brown reportedly sent sexually explicit images to his own son during a domestic violence incident. Kyriss also filed for custody for three of their children in 2020 and asked the disgraced wide receiver to seek mental health treatment, according to Fox News.

Brown will have to find another platform to troll from as he has become popular with his Snapchat posts.

He recently trolled his former teammate, Tom Brady, while he was going through a public divorce. TMZ shared the image Brown posted of Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a horribly photoshopped picture of the supermodel’s face onto a nude body.

It has been a year since Brown has played in the NFL. Last January, after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown randomly stormed off the field during a game.