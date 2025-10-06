News by Mary Spiller Snapchat to Charge Users for Storing Memories, Citing Long-Term Sustainability Snapchat users may soon have to open their wallets to hold onto their digital nostalgia.









Snapchat revealed plans to introduce paid storage options for its Memories feature, marking the first time users will have to pay to keep older photos and videos archived on the app. The company stated that the change aims to ensure long-term support for users’ stored media, as the amount of saved content continues to increase rapidly.

“When we first launched Memories, we never expected it to grow to what it has become today,” the company wrote in a recent news release. “We want to make sure that our community can continue to store all of their Memories over the long term, so we are introducing new Memories Storage Plans to support Snapchatters with more than 5GB of Memories.”

Since its launch in 2016, Memories has become a core part of Snapchat’s identity, allowing users to revisit past moments and share throwbacks beyond the usual 24-hour post window. Snapchat reported that users have collectively saved over one trillion Memories since the feature was introduced. However, the company noted that “the vast majority” of users store less than 5GB and won’t be affected by the change.

For those who exceed the limit, Snapchat will offer new subscription tiers. A 100GB plan will cost $1.99 per month, while users of Snapchat+ will receive 250GB as part of their $3.99 monthly plan. A higher-tier Snapchat Platinum plan will include 5TB of storage for $15.99 per month, according to TechCrunch. Users who go over the 5GB limit will receive 12 months of temporary storage to either subscribe or download their Memories before they’re deleted.

The update has sparked backlash from longtime users who say the change feels exploitative. Some have called it “unfair” and “greedy,” pointing out that they’ve spent years building their archives.

Still, experts suggest the move may be inevitable. “The road to paying for storage on social media is inevitable,” said Drew Benvie, CEO of Battenhall, in an interview with BBC.

“In an era where we post less, but save more, this is an evolution of messaging and social media platforms.”

Snapchat’s decision mirrors a growing trend among tech companies monetizing once-free features. The platform now joins others, such as X (formerly Twitter), which began charging for verification and premium access in 2022.

