News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Virginia Woman Sues Funeral Home After Discovering ‘Clumps Of Maggots’ On Son’s Body During Viewing Tabitha Worrell says that during a viewing in 2022, her son's body was "covered with and consumed by clumps of maggots," during a viewing







Tabitha Worrell is suing a funeral home in Virginia after the family went to her son’s viewing and witnessed the deceased’s body “covered with and consumed by clumps of maggots.”

According to KATV, Worrell’s son, Torreon Williams, died in a car accident in May 2022, and after giving a down payment to Snelling Funeral Home for the 24-year-old’s funeral, a week later, at the viewing, people who attended noticed that the body was infested with maggots.

Worrell is suing Snelling due to the funeral home’s failure to perform funeral services “in a professional or sanitary manner.” The family also experienced financial loss due to the cost of the funeral, and they suffered “severe emotional distress, heartache, mental turmoil, and anxiety.”

She believes that the funeral home did not store the body in a sealed refrigerator and did not properly prepare the body on the day of the viewing and funeral.

The lawsuit states, “As mourners approached the body of Torreon Williams, these people noticed that Torreon Williams’ body, particularly his face, nose and mouth, was covered with and consumed by clumps of maggots.”

“The maggots had been on and in Torreon Williams’ body for a significant period and had been purposely ignored on the day of Torreon Williams’ service as, in addition to the aforementioned, the maggots had burrowed into holes in his cheek and mouth that had not existed previously.”

Fox 2 Now reported that, according to the papers filed, the family has “lost” Tabitha Worrell, as she “experiences nightmares, trauma, sleeplessness, flashbacks, anxiety, depression, nausea, humiliation, embarrassment, grief and horror.”

Snelling, which Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes owns, gave a written statement to the media outlet from its CEO, Casey Jones.

“The unexpected passing of Torreon Williams is tragic, and we extend our sincere condolences to his family. However, because the events following his death are the subject of ongoing litigation, we do not believe it is appropriate to comment publicly at this time.”

The trial will take place at the Chesapeake Circuit Court’s civil division July 28.

RELATED CONTENT: