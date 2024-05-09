Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Arizona Bowl Announces Sponsorship From Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop 'Dr. Dre and I are excited to bring our brand to the next level with this partnership, and we're going to make the Arizona Bowl into a game-day experience like never before.'









Less than a year after Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre released their canned version of the mixed cocktail, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, the brand will be the presenting sponsor of the Arizona Bowl.

Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop has become the first alcohol partner as the presenting sponsor in an NCAA Bowl Game. The Arizona Bowl pits teams from the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference. The multi-year agreement will retitle the bowl as the “Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop.” The event is scheduled to air on December 28, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. MST.

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl!! 🏈 presented by Gin & Juice @ByDreAndSnoop 👊🏿 12/28/24. pic.twitter.com/xGPKxXmdzd — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 6, 2024

The brand is titled after one of the duo’s most famous songs, “Gin & Juice” which was on Snoop Dogg‘s iconic album, Doggystyle.

“I’ve sent many players through my SYFL (Snoop Youth Football League) to colleges (and the NFL), so it’s only fitting that I bring the ‘juice’ back to college football,” said Snoop Dogg in a written statement. “Dr. Dre and I are excited to bring our brand to the next level with this partnership, and we’re going to make the Arizona Bowl into a game-day experience like never before.”

Snoop Dogg will promote the Gin & Juice brand at the event. Several events will also be held in Tucson before the start of the game. Those events will include charity events and a SNOOPER Bowl featuring the top California and Arizona youth football teams competing. Forty former players from the Snoop Youth Football League have made it to the NFL. Snoop started the youth sports league 17 years ago.

The nation’s eyes are on the @SnoopDogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop. While everyone’s looking, look🔥in new Bowl gear! Visit https://t.co/cnA0kxpzt4 to get tickets to the hottest bowl game in the land and search the merch for the perfect game day fit! pic.twitter.com/qUN80NFeR2 — The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl By Gin & Juice (@theARIZONABOWL) May 7, 2024

“We’re thrilled about our groundbreaking partnership with Snoop and Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop,” said Kym Adair, Executive Director of the Arizona Bowl. “This year, the Arizona Bowl is bringing sports, libations, and entertainment into a singular bowl game, and we are changing the definition of what a brand partnership is in the NCAA.”