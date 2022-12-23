After Elon Musk Vows to Step Down, Twitter Users Want Snoop Dogg to Take Over as CEO

Snoop Dogg has been selected to become the CEO of Twitter after the What’s My Name? lyricist asked Twitter users if he should inherit the role Elon Musk has running the social media platform.
Earlier this week, Twitter owner Elon Musk placed a poll on his profile asking if he should step down as the social media platform’s CEO. Half the poll respondents told him to get back to running Tesla. There is speculation that since Musk said he was interested in purchasing Twitter, he has focused less on Tesla. The lack of focus on the electric vehicle company has decreased the stock price during the year.
With a final tally of 17,502,391 votes, almost 60% (57.5%) of those who cast a vote wanted him to step down as CEO. Another 42.5% of Twitter users wanted him to continue the job on the platform.
Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022
On the other hand, later that day, Gin N Juice rapper Snoop Dogg posed his own question: “Should I run Twitter?”
The Doggfather got a vastly different result when he posed that question. It seems that most people who took the poll want to see Snoop Dogg running the day-to-day duties of Twitter.
Should I run Twitter ?
— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 19, 2022
Snoop set a record, according to the Guinness World Records. They have confirmed that Snoop’s poll is the “biggest yes ratio in a Twitter poll.”
biggest yes ratio in a twitter poll 🥇
— Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 19, 2022
Some Twitter users responded to the thought of the rapper taking over the platform.
You should rebrand it as tWEEDter then.
— Xinobi (@xinobimusic) December 19, 2022
Only if you agree to never be sober while doing so
— VuxVux (@VuxxVuxx) December 19, 2022
Only if you rename it Twizzle and fire Musk
— Christian Hensen (@henseat) December 19, 2022
Snoop recently announced that a biopic on him is in the works. Menace II Society director Allen Hughes will direct the biopic, and Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole will write the screenplay, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Maybe if Snoop became CEO of Twitter, it will be in the movie.