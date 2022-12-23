After Elon Musk Vows to Step Down, Twitter Users Want Snoop Dogg to Take Over as CEO

Snoop Dogg has been selected to become the CEO of Twitter after the What’s My Name? lyricist asked Twitter users if he should inherit the role Elon Musk has running the social media platform.

Earlier this week, Twitter owner Elon Musk placed a poll on his profile asking if he should step down as the social media platform’s CEO. Half the poll respondents told him to get back to running Tesla. There is speculation that since Musk said he was interested in purchasing Twitter, he has focused less on Tesla. The lack of focus on the electric vehicle company has decreased the stock price during the year.

According to NASDAQ, Tesla has lost 64.76% of its value over the past year.

With a final tally of 17,502,391 votes, almost 60% (57.5%) of those who cast a vote wanted him to step down as CEO. Another 42.5% of Twitter users wanted him to continue the job on the platform.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

On the other hand, later that day, Gin N Juice rapper Snoop Dogg posed his own question: “Should I run Twitter?”

The Doggfather got a vastly different result when he posed that question. It seems that most people who took the poll want to see Snoop Dogg running the day-to-day duties of Twitter.

After 3,398,119 Twitter users voted in the poll, an astounding 81% of poll takers overwhelmingly want the weed-smoking recording artist to take over the reins from Musk.



Should I run Twitter ? — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 19, 2022