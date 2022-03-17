Snoop Dogg To Drop Limited Edition Comic Book-Like NFT, With Creative Direction From His Son and Kai Henry

Rap legend Snoop Dogg is quickly becoming a major powerhouse in cryptocurrency after announcing that as the new owner of Death Row Records he’d be turning the label into the first-ever NFT label. Now, the entrepreneur is diversifying his own Snoopverse.

MakersPlace, a crypto marketplace described as “the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital artworks,” announced on Tuesday (March 15) they’re teaming up with the West Coast rapper and acclaimed artist BossLogic for a limited edition Genesis NFT collection called SUPERCUZZ, according to a press release.

“Snoop Dogg and BossLogic are two iconic forces in their respective crafts and are both pioneers in the NFT space,” said Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace. “We’re honored to host the release of the SUPERCUZZ collection on MakersPlace and give art enthusiasts accessibility in purchasing NFTs from their favorite creators.”

Using Snoop Dogg’s audio, SUPERCUZZ is a next-generation superhero born from the streets of Angel City who will take readers on his “high-flying lavish lifestyle” adventures. Although he is a self-made crypto-trillionaire, he also dedicates himself to confronting forces of evil and fighting crime.

SUPERCUZZ will be brought to life thanks to the creative direction of Kai Henry and Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell Broadus, according to the MakersPlace website. BossLogic’s original works will be featured in SUPERCUZZ, along with animated comic book covers of Snoop Dogg and graphic stills. These images will serve as access points to SUPERCUZZ and his life, with the intention to display a “whole new model for fan interaction within the comic book genre in Web3,” as per the press release.

The limited-edition is set to be released exclusively on MakersPlace beginning today, March 17, 2022, at 3:30 PM PDT. The drops are titled:

SUPERCUZZ #1 : SUPERCUZZ 2 The RESCUE

SUPERCUZZ #2 : Break Bread or Fake Dead

SUPERCUZZ #3 : Believe in the S You’ll Be Relieving Your Stress

SUPERCUZZ #4 : Enter The PIMP CAVE

SUPERCUZZ #5 : Neemo Hoez VIII The CRYP-TO TRILLIONAIRE

