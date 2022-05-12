Snoop Dogg Purchases Ethereum Ownership NFTs in Ice Cube’s BIG3 League

In April, entrepreneur Ice Cube announced that as his BIG3 basketball league approached its fifth season, fans would an opportunity to own a minority stake in its 12 teams.

Cube’s big homie, Snoop Dogg, is part of the club.

The BIG3 announced that the “Dogfather” and the co-founder of PayPal, Ken Howery, have partnered to purchase 25 Fire-Tier editions of Bivouac, receiving ownership-like value and utility in the team.

Snoop Dogg, Gary Vee Latest to Buy Ethereum Ownership NFTs in Ice Cube’s BIG3 Hoops League – Decrypt https://t.co/VEozZgUap5 — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 8, 2022

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Snoop, Ken and their communities on board with the BIG3,” Ice Cube, the league’s co-founder, said in a written statement.

“Having someone with Ken’s knowledge and experience wanting to be a part of our league demonstrates that we are moving in the right direction,” he added. “Snoop is an undisputed legend who has jumped headfirst into the Web3 space and clearly understands the importance and the value of what we are trying to create. Together, I know they will take Bivouac to new heights and we can’t wait to get started.”

This recent purchase comes after the BIG3 announced that NFT communities DeGods, Gary Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends, Bill Lee and MyDoge/DogeCoin, and Krause House individually bought all 25 Fire-Tiers of the Killer 3’s, Trilogy, Aliens, and Ball Hogs basketball teams.

Group led by @sundeep @VinnyLingham and @Kevinrose have purchased all 25 Fire-Tier NFTs for @BIG3_TriState and have secured @moonbirds as the community sponsor behind it. Welcome to the @theBIG3 — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 8, 2022

In a move that was being hailed as a first in professional sports, the BIG3 presented decentralized team ownership. Anyone interested in team ownership had two options covering 12,000 editions, 1,000 for each of the league’s 12 teams: 25 Fire priced at $25,000 each and 975 Gold priced at $5,000 each.

All editions include voting rights toward team actions, gameday experiences, and VIP tickets to all games as well as merchandise and memorabilia. The Fire editions feature exclusive intellectual property and licensing rights to team names, logos, and merchandise as well as additional game day activations.

BIG3 returns for its fifth season June 18 with live coverage across CBS and Paramount+.