Snoop Dogg Plans to Make Death Row Records First NFT Music Label

Coming right off a widely viewed Super Bowl halftime performance this past weekend, Snoop Dogg announced he would be converting Death Row Records into the first NFT record label.

According to Fortune, the “What’s My Name?” rapper announced the plan during a discussion on Clubhouse. Snoop began his music career recording for Death Row Records, started by Dr. Dre and Suge Knight.

“Death Row will be an NFT label,” said Snoop.

“We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent to be major, we want to be the first major in the metaverse.”

Snoop is no stranger to the NFT game. In September, he disclosed that he had been compiling the digital tokens under the alias Cozomo de’ Medici. Snoop amassed approximately $17 million in NFT holdings.

In March 2021, Snoop released his own NFT collection that included an original song called “NFT” and “Snoop Dogge Coins.”

On Apr. 20, 2021, the rapper revealed a collaboration with the digital artist behind the Nyan Cat meme and released a “Nyan Dogg” NFT.

Then in November 2021, Snoop minted a rate NFT that sold for nearly $750,000.

Last week, global investment firm Blackstone announced the iconic “Gin & Juice” rapper acquired the Death Row Records brand and name from MNRK Music Group. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Snoop’s latest project, “B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row),” was just released on Feb. 11, 2022.

Thanks to his partnership with Gala Games, a successful blockchain gaming platform, fans can also purchase his new album on the blockchain as a Stash Box of NFTs through the new Gala Music store.

Snoop was featured last weekend at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson Paak.