There’s a Job For Everyone: Snoop Dogg Gives Generous Raise To His Blunt Roller Due To Inflation

Rapper Snoop Dogg has given a raise to a full-time employee who rolls his blunts, according to the rapper himself.

UberFacts noted the blunt roller’s salary on Twitter last December, which used to be between $40,000 and $50,000 annually. Snoop shared the post on June 7 and revealed he’d since given his blunt roller a raise in salary due to inflation.

The UberFacts post was captioned, “Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.” Snoop replied, “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022

The “Gin and Juice” rapper first discussed his full-time blunt rolling employee on The Howard Stern Show back in 2019. “That’s his J-O-B—his occupation,” said Snoop. “On his resume, it says, ‘What do you do?’ ‘I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.'” Snoop told the radio host that timing was an important skill to have as a blunt roller while noting his blunt roller’s timing was “impeccable.” He also said he doesn’t have time to roll blunts all day.

After Stern asked how much the blunt roller was paid, Snoop responded, “That’s somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.” The recording artist also told Stern his blunt roller received additional perks such as free clothes and marijuana.

All expenses are also paid by Snoop. “Free weed — all paid expenses. Everything I get, he gets. I go get some free clothes, I give him some,” he told Stern. The recording artist lives in California where marijuana is legal.

Snoop is almost as well-known for being a cannabis connoisseur as he is for his award-winning music and lights up multiple times daily. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame also reportedly pays a pretty penny to a full-time blunt roller and was bombarded with more than 60,00 applications in 2014.

It looks like the blunt roller may be up for another raise soon. According to CNN, inflation rose 8.6 percent on June 10 due to the price of gasoline while the price of marijuana declined by 16.7 percent.