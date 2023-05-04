Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Team Up for 'Doggystyle' 30th Anniversary Show

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are not only back in the studio preparing another album, but they are also celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic 1993 album, Doggystyle. That celebration will also feature a return to the stage for the pair.

The iconic rappers, who became stars as solo artists in the early 1990s, will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on June 27 and 28. An announcement was made on the social media accounts of The Hollywood Bowl.

“Just Announced! @SnoopDogg & Friends celebrate the 30th Anniversary of “Doggystyle” at the Bowl with conductor @derrickhodge and the ReCollective Orchestra produced by @drdre on June 27 & 28. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 5, at 10 AM. Learn more: https://bit.ly/HB23SnoopDogg“

The 30th anniversary of the release of “Doggystyle” will include performances backed by an orchestra led by conductor Derrick Hodge and the ReCollective Orchestra—no word on who will be on stage both nights with the pair. Two nights of Snoop and Dre will no doubt feature a collection of their famous friends who have appeared on records by both artists over the course of 30 years.

The last big performance featuring both artists was at the halftime show of the 2022 Super Bowl when Dr. Dre headlined a lineup that included Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Anderson Paak, and Kendrick Lamar. The show occurred at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Snoop and Dre’s home state.

TMZ reported that Dre and Snoop are currently working on their new album, which is tentatively titled Missionary. The LP is slated to be released later this year and will be the first album the two have collectively worked on together in many years.

Things have gone well for both friends. Dr. Dre is a music industry icon and Snoop has become quite the entrepreneur, launching everything from wine to cereal.