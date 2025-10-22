Snoop Dogg And Ice Cube Fight Deposition Request In ‘Burdensome’ $1.3M Fraud Lawsuit

Lawyers for Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are fighting hard to avoid having the hip-hop moguls deposed in a $1.3 million fraud lawsuit.

Newly released court documents show that in August, both rappers petitioned a judge to avoid the rap legends appearing for an October deposition tied to a lawsuit filed by Westside Merchandise, Us Weekly reports. The apparel company is seeking the return of $1.37 million it claims to have advanced to the defendants.

Westside Merchandise said Snoop and Cube directed the company to handle the matter with its associate, Tony Draper. Westside Merchandise refuses to do so until both artists sit for depositions.

Lawyers for the rappers say that demand is “harassing, oppressive, and burdensome,” especially for “high-profile individuals who keep busy schedules with firm commitments.” In addition, the push for depositions is a “clear tactic” to force Snoop and Cube into a settlement. At the time of filing, Ice Cube was managing his Big3 basketball league and preparing for his current tour. Snoop was filming a movie.

Both rappers asked to testify virtually with a two-hour limit on their depositions. Westside Merchandise countered by seeking court sanctions, demanding Snoop and Ice Cube pay $11,000 in fees for stalling the case.

The deposition request stems from a lawsuit filed by Westside Merchandise in November 2024 against Snoop, Ice Cube, E-40, Too Short, and their group, Mount Westmore LLC, alleging breach of contract, fraud, and conversion.

Westside claims it signed a 2022 deal to be the group’s exclusive merchandise vendor, paying $1.375 million in advances and royalties based on promises of a 60-date U.S. and European tour. The company says the tour never happened and the rappers failed to fulfill their contractual obligations.

The company further claims Snoop and Cube failed to create the agreed-to promotional videos required to market the merchandise. Westside is seeking the return of its $1.375 million advance and punitive damages, alleging that the defendants have refused to repay the funds.

Snoop and Cube have denied any wrongdoing. Too Short and E-40 maintain they were never part of the agreement.

“The defendants have no real legal defenses to the case, and their strategy has been simply to delay the inevitable,” said John Fowler, an attorney for Westside Merchandise. “Defendant Too Short has publicly stated that they were just ‘too rich and busy’ to focus on Mount Westmore, which is obviously not a legitimate defense in a court of law. We look forward to trying this case.”

