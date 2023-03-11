Snoop Dogg is Dipping His Paws into the Coffee Business

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to signing deals. Snoop’s latest venture finds the Long Beach, CA-bred rapper joining forces with Indonesian coffee entrepreneur, Michael Riady, to launch his coffee brand, INDO.xyz.

“My relationship with coffee goes way back,” Snoop said in a statement. “The many long nights in the studio making hit after hit, coffee provided the fuel which kept us going.”

According to INDO.xyz’s website, the brand will be available in California and Las Vegas before it hits shelves nationwide. But for those in a hurry to get Uncle Snoop’s INDO.xyz, the coffee can be purchased on the website as well as Amazon, Safeway, Albertsons, Erewhon, and Pavilions.

Snoop took to his Instagram account to share that INDO.xyz is designed to help go-getters achieve their goals and dreams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Last year, Snoop acquired Death Row Records and pulled the company’s catalog from all streaming services. Recently, Big Snoop added Death Row Records to the popular social media app TikTok, and decided to put Death Row’s music catalog back on streaming platforms.

​​“Since I took Death Row off streaming almost a year ago, not a day goes by without people asking me to put it back up,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “As the Super Bowl rolled around, I knew fans would be looking for the music from our iconic performance in 2022, so I wanted to reintroduce the most historic catalog to the people.”