Snoop Dogg Schooled Martha Stewart on How to Prepare ‘the Billion Dollar Bacon’

Some would say this pairing is one of the oddest yet one of the most lovable relationships.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have been flaunting their fun bonding over the years through commercials, partnerships, and appearances in public.

In an exclusive interview with InsideHook, the Death Row rapper discussed how his friendship with Stewart has taught him many things in the kitchen. Yet, he also admits to giving her some sound advice.

The self-described “foodie” talks about his penchant for watching cooking shows to study what the experts do so he can utilize the same techniques and/or build on what he has learned.

“ I like watching a lot of cooking shows. I watch The Cooking Channel. I watch a lot of the competition shows. I’m just a foodie. I don’t look like it, but I am. I love different styles of food, different cultures, and different tastes. So I do a lot of studying, which I know people don’t believe, but that’s how I was able to put a cookbook together. That’s how I was able to work with Martha Stewart for so many years on television and to pick up some tricks and trades from her, and even teach her a few things as well, which shocked both me and her.”

The two met while he was appearing on an episode for The Martha Stewart Show back in 2008.

Snoop also reveals in the interview that he taught Stewart to prepare bacon so it can have “a particular texture.” Surprisingly, it has more to do with how the bacon sounds while cooking it. The hip-hop entertainer describes it as “the Billion Dollar Bacon.”

“It’s the way to cook it to make the bacon a particular texture. It’s how you put ’em in there and how you move ’em around, the sound you’re listening to when they’re done—not even a look, but it’s the sound you’re listening for.

“So I taught her about sound and food, not just looking at it and seeing if it’s done, but it’s a certain sound that the bacon will make to let you know that it’s done. Food talks to you. That’s why when you cook it with love, people appreciate it.”