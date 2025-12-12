Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Snoop Dogg Becomes Team USA’s First Honorary Coach For Upcoming Winter Olympics 'Team USA athletes are the real stars—I’m just here to cheer, uplift and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines,'







Perhaps the busiest man in the world, Snoop Dogg, won’t get any rest this winter as he has been named Team USA’s first honorary coach for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has announced that the “Gin & Juice” rapper is taking on the role of the organization’s first-ever honorary coach, a voluntary position to help celebrate and support athletes from his home country when they are not competing.

“Team USA athletes are the real stars—I’m just here to cheer, uplift and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines,” said Coach Snoop in a written statement. “This team represents the best of what sport can be: talent, heart and hustle. If I can bring a little more love and motivation to that, that’s a win for me.”

Snoop will be involved by joining the Team Behind the Team, the personnel who aren’t on the field during the competition and are typically unseen. That includes the staff, coaches, medical experts, administrators, and partners who assist athletes in pursuing their dreams and goals, and inspiring the nation.

The 2026 Winter Olympics, dubbed Milano Cortina 2026, are taking place in Italy, starting 6 February and will end Feb. 22, 2026. Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo are co-hosting the games.

“From the moment Snoop met Team USA athletes, there was an instant connection—mutual respect, genuine curiosity and a lot of laughter,” said Sarah Hirshland, Chief Executive Officer of the USOPC. “His enthusiasm for the Olympic and Paralympic Movement is contagious, and we’re thrilled to officially welcome him as a member of the Team Behind the Team.”

To check on Snoop and Team USA, go to TeamUSA.com and @TeamUSA.

Earlier this year, NBC announced that Snoop will be grabbing the mic once again to provide coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” Snoop Dogg said. “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and as everyone knows, I am about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).” 👊🏾⛷️⛸️❄️🏂🥌