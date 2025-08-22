Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Snoop Dogg Named LA Community Chairman For 2026 FIFA World Cup Los Angeles has named hometown legend Snoop Dogg as an ambassador ahead of hosting matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.







Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles native Snoop Dogg will take center stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted in his hometown.

On Aug. 12, the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC) announced Snoop Dogg as the official Los Angeles Community chairman for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In this role, the Long Beach legend will serve as a lead ambassador for the Host Committee’s community engagement and legacy initiatives, where he’ll take part in major events that encourage fans around the world to kick off their World Cup journey in Los Angeles.

“It’s an honor to step up as the Community Chairman for the City of Angels as we get ready for the biggest game on the planet,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “We’re going to bring the world together. West Coast style –- unity, respect, and a whole lotta love for the beautiful game. LA, let’s make history in 2026!”

Snoop’s ambassador role comes as Los Angeles takes center stage in hosting the world’s largest single-sport event, reflecting how the hip-hop icon has carried the city on his back throughout his 30-plus-year career.

As the official ambassador, Snoop will “engage the local community to help deliver a legacy that will positively impact the Los Angeles region well beyond the final match,” the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission announced.

FIFA also shared the news and more details of how Snoop will be “repping the city, attending key events, and making sure the tournament leaves a lasting legacy for communities across L.A.”

Arriving in Los Angeles in 2026, the FIFA World Cup will feature eight matches at SoFi Stadium, including the U.S. Men’s National Team opening game, and 39 days of fan engagement throughout the region. The event’s focus on sports aligns with Snoop’s work in local youth athletics, where he blends entertainment and sports to unite fans from across the globe.

“Snoop Dogg is more than a global icon. He embodies all that is Los Angeles, and his deep roots in the community and passion for uplifting the next generation make him the perfect ambassador as we prepare to welcome the world in 2026,” said Kathryn Schloessman, president & CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission and CEO of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee. We’re honored to welcome him as our Community Chairman, supporting this major event that is going to deliver significant impact to our region and be a major source of civic pride for Angelenos.”

