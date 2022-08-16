Snoop Dogg Partners With Master P to Debut Snoop Loopz Cereal

The legacy of Snoop Dogg keeps growing with each business move that the rapping entrepreneur makes.

With the help of his one-time label mate, Master P, the “Doggfather” has just released his very own cereal.

Master P introduced the “best tasting cereal in the game” Snoop Loopz on his Instagram account.

“Broadus Foods introduces the best tasting cereal in the game Snoop loopz. @snoopdogg we’re taking over the grocery stores. Snooploopz.com The more we make the more we give. #GODisgood #familybusiness Berry delicious Fo Shizzle!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Master P (@masterp)

The breakfast cereal can be found on the Snoop Loopz website. The brand is sold under Broadus Food Products (Snoop’s full name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.). The website states that with each purchase, a charitable donation will be made. One specific charity that will benefit will be Door of Hope.

“The heartbreak of homelessness can’t be solved by providing a bed for the night, a hot meal and a shower, or financial assistance alone. We address the root causes of homelessness with our holistic approach, while simultaneously keeping families together. We listen to our families, give them a voice, advocate for them, and empower our families with the tools they need to succeed.”

The non-profit is located in Pasadena while servicing Los Angeles County.

Billboard has reported that Broadus Foods has a good range of products already. Listed under Mama Snoop’s breakfast products, they include cereal, oatmeal, grits, pancake mix, and syrup. Master P comments on Snoop Loopz by saying that people should think of gluten-free Froot Loops, but with “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows.”

Last week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that Snoop and NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry have partnered up to refurbish the Long Beach Boys & Girls Club basketball court.

Last week on August 9, 2022, according to VIBE, the Curry Brand unveiled the new parquet floors and the hoops to a group of 70 overjoyed children. KTLA also reported that the pair also appeared at the club facility at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park to debut the upgraded basketball court designed by comic book artist Damion Scott.