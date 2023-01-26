Social Media Saves the Day Raising $20K For Black Bookstore Owner Facing Eviction

When it comes to helping small-owned businesses, call on social media.

AfroTech reported that bookstore owner, Nia-Tayler Clark, has raised $20K, thanks to social media supporters. Before she was even able to open her business, BLACKLIT, in Dallas, Clark was threatened with eviction, and given 10 days to come up with $27,000.

On Jan. 22, she posted her story on Instagram, hoping to turn things around.

“After securing the building for the BLACKLIT Bookstore but not being able to open to the public for 4 months, we have fallen behind on bills and have been fighting to keep our head above water for the past few months,” Clark said.

“We just lost everything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACKLIT. (@iamblacklit)

Her supporters heard her pleas. Two days later, TikTok supporters shared her donation page and got her where she needed to be. Shortly after, the HBCU alum shared an update with the good news.

“Long story short: I pick up my keys tomorrow! And, they gave me 10 days to raise the $7,000,” Clark shared in an update.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACKLIT. (@iamblacklit)

The BLACKLIT storefront story started after Clark won a pitch competition during Fort Worth’s Global Entrepreneurship Week, according to Fort Worth Magazine.

She described her business as a monthly book subscription box featuring the work of Black authors and Black entrepreneurs. Her website states the company’s mission is to “help close the literacy gap, to increase representation, and to cultivate conversations that bring unity across racial divides.”

The website gave a descriptive moment of why she decided to start her business. “I literally had a student tell me “I don’t read Ms. I’m Black,” the former 10th-grade teacher wrote.

“It broke my heart; but, it also opened my eyes.” The money raised will not only help her keep her business open, but will assist in building a team, whom the Texas business owner told Fort Worth Magazine she needs. “It’s gotten us pretty far, but we need to hire.”