News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Social Media Users Say Something Is Fishy About Fishing In The Hudson River New Yorkers remain skeptical about eating fish from the Hudson River, despite health officials saying it’s now safe.







New reports say fish in New York’s Hudson River are safe to eat for the first time in 50 years—but many New Yorkers remain skeptical.

Just ahead of Easter weekend, health officials said the general public can safely eat certain fish from the Hudson River for the first time in 50 years, including species like goldfish, black crappie, and brown bullhead, the NY Post reports. But despite declining toxin levels in the once-polluted waterway, many locals remain skeptical about eating fish caught there.

“The Hudson already is one step above a sewer,” said Manhattan finance worker John Hummler.

“We are a modern society, and we already have sources of food,” Hummler, 68, added. “So why eat the remaining wildlife that we have? Just because you decide you don’t want to pay for fish.”

Over on X, user Kristin Sokoloff questioned if “did the Hudson River SUDDENLY get cleaner… OR DID THE STANDARDS JUST GET LOWER?”

50 Years Later… and Now It’s “Safe”?



Or did the Hudson River SUDDENLY get cleaner… OR DID THE STANDARDS JUST GET LOWER?



“You can eat fish caught in the Hudson River for the first time in 50 years”



Let’s be honest — the Hudson didn’t magically clean itself up overnight.… pic.twitter.com/KjLcv0eZ5t — Kristin Sokoloff (@ksoklower48) April 6, 2026

Some species, including smallmouth bass, are still off-limits under the state’s updated guidance, which also recommends limiting consumption of Hudson River fish to no more than four times a month. The advisory covers waters from the Battery to Catskill.

Still, many locals remain hesitant. Analiese Colon said the idea of fishing off Manhattan feels “off-putting” compared to her experiences in Suffolk County, Long Island.

“The water on Long Island, where we’re from, is very, very clean and clear. You can see everything you’re looking for,” Colon said.

Ethan Cohen, who lives near Pier 25 at Battery Park, said it’s “a little gross” to think about eating fish out of the Hudson, “but if people want to eat it, it’s their decision … Eat at your own risk.”

Instagram users flooded the comments with jokes after It’s Onsite shared the report, informing locals they could fish and safely eat from the Hudson River for the first time in 50 years.

“They trynna get rid of some folks 😩😆🤣😭,” one user wrote.

“I think tf not,” added another.

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