News by Kandiss Edwards Social Security Benefits Will Be Paid Retroactively This Month







The Social Security Administration released its pay schedule. Check distribution will begin this week, and the amounts will rise for many Americans.

Due to the Social Security Fairness Act, many beneficiaries who have gone without benefits will receive retroactive payments. Similarly, those who saw a cut in their checks from 2023 will also receive back pay.

Passage of the Social Security Fairness Act eliminated provisions that reduced benefits for people with pensions. These include the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO) reductions. Approximately $3 million in American benefit cases went under review. Payments will increase for many civil servants who receive pensions under state civil service retirement systems. Benefits will be returned for Americans whose work provided a foreign retirement security system.

Recent deaths: SSA beneficiaries who have died cannot receive benefits. Passing on the retroactive funds is still being evaluated.

Overpayment cases: The Administration will assess the possibility of garnishing future checks to recoup overpayment.

The Administration will assess the possibility of garnishing future checks to recoup overpayment. New applications: The application submission date will be the starting date of payment. If approved, payments will be retroactive from that date.

All retirees, disability, and survivor beneficiaries will begin receiving pay on a staggered timeline. More than $70 million Americans receive payments from the Social Security coffers. As a result, payments are dispersed based on date of birth.

June Payments

June 11: Birth date 1 – 10

June 18: Birth date 11 – 20

June 26: Birth date 21 – 31

For most Americans, payment distribution falls on Wednesdays. However, the July payment schedule is a bit more complex.

July Payments

July 1: Those who receive supplemental Social Security

July 3: If you initially received payment before May 1997, or if receiving both Social Security & SSI, Social Security is paid on the 3rd

July 9: Birth date 1- 10

July 16: Birth Date 11 – 20

July 23: Birth Date 21 -31