Food by Mitti Hicks Rewriting The Rules Of Southern Hospitality: Larry Morrow Brings A New Vision To New Orleans SOHO will bring together over 25 hospitality leaders, including Rick Ross, Pinky Cole Hayes, Ti Martin, Cleveland Spears II, and Keith Lee, to inspire the next generation of hospitality leaders.







You may not know the face behind the founder of the most sought-after restaurants and nightlife experiences in New Orleans. But you can see, feel, and taste what Larry Morrow brings to the city in several places throughout the city.

Most locals and visitors alike are familiar with his restaurants: Morrow’s, Monday, Sun Chong, Morrow Steak, and the recently opened Spicy Mango. Then there are the nightlife venues, Tree House and Hide/Seek, and coming down the pipeline is Larry’s Po-Boys, marking his eighth location.

Morrow opened six of these locations in four years.

And just when you would assume that he would take a break and let people shower him with gifts on his birthday, he’s instead gifting aspiring restaurateurs and those who want to expand in hospitality the inaugural Southern Hospitality Weekend (SOHO).

“Hospitality is one of the toughest industries in the world,” he tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “There are so many moving pieces, and people need resources, mentorship, and the ability to be successful. SOHO is bridging the gap.”

SOHO will bring together over 25 hospitality leaders, including Rick Ross, Pinky Cole Hayes, Ti Martin, and Cleveland Spears II, along with content creators like Keith Lee, with over 20 sessions during Morrow’s birthday weekend. While the weekend will feature exciting events like the Roll Bounce Skate Party, a VIP Networking Brunch, and an all-Black evening celebration, there will also be panel sessions and workshops attendees can learn from.

Morrow said the event is all about uplifting the next generation of hospitality professionals and preventing restaurants from closing.

SOHO New Orleans Will Address Industry Barriers

Despite Morrow’s unprecedented success, he says it did not come without frustrations. Breaking into the hospitality industry is challenging. Studies show that labor shortages, rising living and operating costs, and increasing competition are among the challenges to succeeding in the hospitality industry.

According to Restroworks, 60% of restaurants shut down within the first year of operations, and 80% close within the first five years.

“Our goal with SOHO is to deliver the ‘how-to guide,’” Morrow adds. “I want people to leave the conference with at least three things they can apply to their business that ensure success. Sometimes, we are just one piece of advice away from being able to grow our business to the next phase.”

What Representation Means To Morrow

Black people in New Orleans represent nearly 60% of the population, and Black culture is embedded in the DNA–from the music, food, and cultural traditions. Still, Black restaurants rarely make the “best of” food lists from mainstream outlets.

“We don’t do what we do for lists,” said Morrow. “But I want to constantly inspire the next generation of Black hospitality and entrepreneurship.”

He adds, “Growing up, kids typically want to be athletes and things like that. I understand that being an African American man here in New Orleans and thriving in an industry that doesn’t reflect us, but I hope this is inspiring to them.”

SOHO will take place through Jan. 18.

Morrow is already planning the next SOHO weekend in September. The first event took 45 days to plan, and the fall event will have a longer planning runway.

“We have seven or eight months to plan for it, so it will be much bigger and have a different rollout,” Morrow said.

RELATED CONTENT: 27-Year-Old Restaurateur Brings More Flavor to New Orleans