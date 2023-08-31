Solange Knowles Hosts Boozy Affair To Celebrate Glassware Collaboration With Crown Royal

After kicking off the summer with the launch of her Saint Heron glassware company, Solange Knowles is closing out the season with a Crown Royal collaboration.

The multi-faceted singer/songwriter hosted a boozy banquet in Los Angeles on Monday, August 28 to celebrate Saint Heron’s collaboration with Crown Royal, Yahoo News reports. The “Cranes In The Sky” singer looked stunning in a strapless black Ferragamo dress while hosting her crowd at the home of the renowned Black architect Paul R. Williams.

Older sister Beyonce is busy closing out the US leg of her “Renaissance” World Tour but Mama Tina Knowles was front and center to celebrate her youngest daughter’s newest venture.

“I love nothing better than dancing with my baby Girl @solangeknowles last night at her new beautiful glassware collection Party,” Tina captioned her post.

“Sponsored in partnership with @crownroyal It was at a home of the amazing Black pioneering Architect Paul R.Williams. A House Is Not Home.”

Things apparently turned up as another video showed Solange enjoying a twerk session with rapper JT of the City Girls.

The Crown Royal collaboration comes months after Solange announced her partnership with Crown Royal as part of their limited-edition Golden Apple Aged 23 Years. With Solange being a loyal Crown Royal drinker, the partnership was seamless.

As part of the joint venture, Crown Royal hosts a series of events with the multidisciplinary artist, starting with New York City where they debuted Saint Heron’s first collection of hand-blown glassware at the screening of “A House is not a Home.” Guests got the opportunity to taste and explore flavors of the luxury whisky and learn about the inspiration and creative process behind Solange’s glassware collection.

“Crown Royal represents the same values of quality, craftsmanship and innovation that we create at Saint Heron,” Solange said in a statement.

“I admire their legacy of creating and influencing cultural iconography, as it is something that is always at the forefront of my creative process. Together, we are creating something truly unique and unexpected, that embodies the creative spirit of Saint Heron to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

