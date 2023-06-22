Toast Up With 'Small Matter Objects,' Solange's Saint Heron Glassware

Solange Knowles is showing her diverse range of talent and creativity with the launch of her first-ever glassware collection under her Saint Heron imprint.

On Tuesday, June 20, Solange took to Instagram to debut her 5-piece collection of hand-blown glassware dubbed “Small Objects Matter.” According to the singer/songwriter, the collection is “intended to deepen the contributions of Blackness to objects, collecting, design and glassblowing.”

“It is our hope that these glass works become cherished objects in your own sacred spaces,” she shared in her caption.

The “Cranes In The Sky” singer designed the pieces herself and had them produced by glassblower Jason McDonald, who has been working in the field since age 14, as noted by Ebony.

“The glassware reveals the sentience of household objects through the landscape of Black domesticity,” Solange explained.

McDonald describes the pieces as “forever material,” that Solange designed the brown, black, and tan hued-pieces, as a form of “healing” and a way of learning to let “go of control.”

“Glass is a material in its constant need for the song and dance of movement that taught me the art of surrender, and the will of letting go of control…something that has kept me safe my whole life, that no longer serves me in the way that brings light to my life,” she wrote.

“I learned that in a hot shop in Florida, and now must let that work show up in my daily journey and walk of life. I am thankful these objects are physical evidence and reminders of the work I must continue to do.”

The pieces are priced at around $147 and were sold out shortly after Solange unveiled the collection. Many of her fans and supporters left comments under her post requesting new stock.

“If ya’ll don’t put it up for pre-order and make some more. I need my 004 and 005 sets,” Beyoncé’s personal stylist Zerina Akers wrote.

“It sold out 😞I just woke up and was going to buy it (8:30 am pst) lol and it was all gone damn next time,” added someone else.