Sold Out: Bryson Tiller Fans React After His Presale Tour Tickets Sell Out In Minutes

If you’re trying to get tickets for Bryson Tiller’s comeback tour… don’t.

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce his return with a photo that references the 1985 film classic Back To The Future with a caption that read, “It’s simple. We back.” He said, “Taking a trip to the past and giving y’all a glimpse of the future. Five whole years without touring. Time really does fly… See y’all soon.” Though the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer hasn’t released new music since Anniversary in 2020, he holds one of the most loyal fanbases in music. And much to their delight, Tiller plans to retake the stage, offering presale tickets for a tour that kicks off on May 4 in California.

Potential concertgoers’ joy was short-lived as they flooded Ticketmaster on March 22 only to find extra long wait times and ultimately sold-out shows. Much like fans of artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, who also found it nearly impossible to acquire tickets for their concerts, Tiller’s fans took to Twitter to air their frustrations.

“Ain’t no way 2000 mfs in front of me for these Bryson Tiller tickets,” one Twitter user wrote. Another fan wondered why the singer had opted to play smaller venues after such a long time away, leaving them “starving.” Mounting calls to action for ticket buying measures to become more easily navigable for users and for them to help eliminate hiking resale prices have followed.

The highly anticipated 25-city tour will start in San Diego and travel across the country with stops in Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Miami, and more before ending in Seattle on June 12. DJ Nitrane will join Tiller on the road. In the near decade that the singer has been active in the music industry, he’s collaborated with some major heavy-hitters like Drake, Big Sean, Rihanna, and more—we hope he’ll bring some of his famous friends along for the ride.