News by Mitti Hicks GOP Congressman Introduces Bill To Halt Immigration From Somalia "Mass Somali immigration makes the United States weaker, poorer, and erodes social trust," Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) told Breitbart News.







Rep. Brandon Gill, a Republican from Texas, has introduced legislation to halt immigration from Somalia for 25 years.

Gill reasoning behind the Somalia Immigration Moratorium Act is Somalis “failure to assimilate” in the United States. He added that large-scale migration from the East African country has contributed to widespread misuse of federal assistance programs.

“Mass Somali immigration makes the United States weaker, poorer, and erodes social trust,” Gill told Breitbart News, which first reported on the legislation.

Gill introduced his legislation as an amendment to section 212 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Since the act’s passage in 1965, more than 76 million immigrants have reportedly entered the United States.

Gill and his supporters argue that the Somali community has drawn increased scrutiny due to repeated fraud investigations that involve federal benefit programs. According to the New York Times, federal prosecutors said 59 people have been convicted in Minnesota in federal fraud schemes. Many of those convicted are a part of the Somali community. Federal prosecutors allege that more than $1 billion was stolen from taxpayers’ money in three plots they are investigating.

“The sole aim of our immigration system is to benefit American citizens, not facilitate mass migration from corrupt, failed societies,” Gill added in his statement to Breitbart News. “The recent fraud scandal in Minnesota highlights the acute dangers of unchecked immigration.”

Trump Administration

Weeks after the increased scrutiny of the Somali community in Minnesota following fraud allegations within the community, the Trump administration announced the termination of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalia, effective March 17. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security cited improved conditions in the country and national interests for the decision. Between 700 and 2,400 individuals will likely be affected.

TPS for Somalia was granted in 1991 during the country’s civil war. With estimates between 50,000 and 100,000 people, Minnesota has the largest concentration of Somali immigrants in the United States.

Outside of the fraud allegations, Breitbart News reports that the Somali community overwhelmingly benefits from American welfare programs. 81% of Somali immigrant households are reportedly on welfare, 73% are on Medicaid, and 54% are on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

