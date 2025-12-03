News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Trump Tells Ilhan Omar And Somali Americans To ‘Go Back’ As ICE Launches Operation In Twin Cities Trump unloaded on Rep. Ilhan Omar and Somali Americans as ICE prepares a targeted operation in Minnesota’s Twin Cities.







Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to launch an operation in Minneapolis and St. Paul targeting undocumented Somali immigrants, a government official confirmed to CNN. The announcement coincided with remarks by Donald Trump, who labeled Rep. Ilhan Omar “garbage” and told Somali Americans to “go back to where they came from.”

The President, long criticized for inflammatory remarks about African and immigrant communities, used the end of a Dec. 2 Cabinet meeting to attack Omar and Minnesota’s Somali population following a question related to recent reports that most of Minnesota’s arrests for Covid-related fraud charges were given to people of East African descent.

“I don’t want them in our country. I’ll be honest with you, OK. Somebody will say, ‘Oh, that’s not politically correct.’ I don’t care. I don’t want them in our country. Their country is no good for a reason,” Trump said.

“Their country stinks, and we don’t want them in our country. I can say that about other countries, too,” he added.

After calling Somalia “barely a country,” with “no structure,” Trump directed his attack against Omar, whom he’s targeted for years since her start in Congress in 2019.

“I always watch her,” Trump said of Omar, saying she “hates everybody. And I think she’s an incompetent person. She’s a real terrible person.”

He went on to call her garbage. “Her friends are garbage. These aren’t people that work. These aren’t people that say, ‘Let’s go, come on, let’s make this place great.’ These are people who do nothing but complain.”

“You know, if they came from paradise, and they said, ‘This isn’t paradise,’ but when they come from hell, and they complain and do nothing but b—-, we don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it,” he added.

Omar’s family escaped Somalia’s civil war and spent years in a Kenyan refugee camp before they immigrated to the United States and ultimately became citizens. Her work in public service led her to Congress, where she has served since 2019. Yet, Trump dismissed the Minnesota Democrat as “garbage.”

The legislator fired back at the President’s latest insult, calling his constant fixation on her “creepy.”

His obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs. https://t.co/pxOpAChHse — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 2, 2025

Before the racially charged rant, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who sat near him during the Cabinet meeting, took to social media on Dec. 1, revealing a proposed travel ban against what sources say will be a list of about 30 countries.

“I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies,” Noem wrote.

After the Cabinet meeting, a federal official confirmed that ICE will launch an operation in Minneapolis and St. Paul targeting undocumented Somali immigrants. Local leaders say they were not informed in advance and have publicly reaffirmed their support for the Somali community.

“To our Somali community, we love you, and we stand with you,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said. “Minneapolis is proud to be home to the largest Somali community in the entire country.”

Frey has confirmed that Minneapolis police would not participate in the ICE operation.

Trump’s comments continue a pattern of inflammatory remarks about African and immigrant communities, including calling African nations “s***thole countries” in 2018 and claiming migrants were “poisoning the blood of our country” in 2023. His newest attacks escalate his focus on Somali Americans, especially in Minneapolis, although a recent D.C. shooting he has referenced involved an Afghan suspect with no link to Somalia.

