Somos, Inc. Announces Antonio Anderson Will Lead Security Program

Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, today announced the hiring of Antonio Anderson as its Vice President, Information Security & IT. Mr. Anderson will lead the information security program for Somos with a focus on implementing modern security policies and practices to safeguard the organization’s most critical information.

“As a company underpinned by innovation built on trust, Somos is keenly aware of the importance of proactively identifying and mitigating risk,” said Daniele Levy, Senior Vice President and General Counsel. “Antonio’s breadth of experience in information security, privacy, IT infrastructure and cyber risk management make him the perfect individual to help Somos deliver a secure, effective and engaging digital experience.”