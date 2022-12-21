'General Hospital' Actress Sonya Eddy Dies From Infection After Return to Hospital Following Surgery

Sonya Eddy, best known for her longtime role as nurse Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital, has died at age 55, TMZ reported.

According to Eddy’s producing partner, Tyler Ford of Eddy Ford Entertainment, the actress had a scheduled non-emergency surgery on December 9 and was released two days later. She started to feel ill, so she returned to the hospital where doctors discovered that she had developed an unmanageable infection.

Eddy was placed on life support and died Monday night.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I have to announce the sudden passing of my business partner, creative soulmate, and best friend Sonya Eddy,” Ford said in a statement, per E! News.

“She left an indelible imprint in every person that she touched, through the screen and off. In honor of her memory contributions can be made to The Foundation of the National Student Nurses’ Association Inc.”

Since 2006, the real-life licensed vocational nurse appeared in 543 episodes on the long-running soap opera. She recently graced the show in October as the no-nonsense head nurse whose late son, Stan Johnson, got caught up in a mob hit.

Additionally, Eddy was promoted to a main cast member on the short-lived spin-off series, General Hospital: Night Shift.

“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend,” Frank Valentini, General Hospital executive producer, said in a statement, per Variety.

“The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH [General Hospital] cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed.”

Eddy, a California native, began her acting career with Ruby Dee’s play Zora Is My Name in 1990 before earning additional stage credits. Apart from General Hospital, she made her mark in television with roles on Married…With Children, The Drew Carey Show, Murphy Brown, Seinfeld, Home Improvement, and a recurring role in Joan of Arcadia.

Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was one of many who posted a heartwarming tribute to her late dear friend.

“My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

