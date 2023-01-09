Soon-To-Be Girl Dad Shemar Moore Is Expecting First Child With Girlfriend

Shemar Moore is going to be a girl dad.
Today, the Criminal Minds actor announced that he and his longtime girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are expecting a baby girl on Feb. 8, Page Six reported. He broke the news to his four million Instagram followers with a heart-warming gender reveal video and sweet words honoring his late mother.
“Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” the S.W.A.T actor began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a little girl or a little boy.”
Moore also revealed that his baby girl’s name would be Frankie to complement his middle name, Franklin. This moment occurred right before he affirmed that his mother, who passed away in 2020, is still apart of the celebratory journey.
With the upcoming birth, Dizon will be a mother of three. The model and actress has two children from previous relationships — Kaiden, 16, and Charli, 5.
“I would love a boy because my boy is easy. I could have 10 of him, but kinda want a girl because then we can have one more,” Dizon teased to the camera.
She added: “I honestly just want whatever is healthy, happy like [Moore] says 10 fingers, 10 toes. I’m just so excited for this portion of our life together, and it’s going to be amazing.”