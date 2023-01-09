Soon-To-Be Girl Dad Shemar Moore Is Expecting First Child With Girlfriend

Shemar Moore is going to be a girl dad.

Today, the Criminal Minds actor announced that he and his longtime girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are expecting a baby girl on Feb. 8, Page Six reported. He broke the news to his four million Instagram followers with a heart-warming gender reveal video and sweet words honoring his late mother.

“Mama’s smiling from Heaven … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life,” Moore’s post read.

In the reveal video, with butterflies fluttering in his stomach, Moore shared a few words describing the occasion as “special” and “legendary.”

He was preparing to find out the gender of his first child, only to witness a shower of pink mist in the sky. A helicopter circled above the awaiting crowd, including Moore and Dizon, and confirmed that the couple will be adding a little Moore to the bunch.