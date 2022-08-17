 'Sounds Like Retaliation': Former Black Girl Code CEO Kimberly Bryant Speaks Out Against NonProfit

News Technology

‘Sounds Like Retaliation’: Former Black Girl Code CEO Kimberly Bryant Speaks Out Against NonProfit

18
Kimberly Bryant and her daughter Kai Bryant, 13 years old, at ThoughtWorks, one of their sponsors, in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, August 23, 2012. Kimberly founded Black Girls Code encouraging girls of color to learn about computer science and technology. (Photo By Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Kimberly Bryant, the former Black Girl Code CEO, has something more to say regarding her official removal as head and board member of the not-for-profit organization. But that’s not all. The ambitious educator and engineer wants to plead her case in court.

Last December, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on the BGC board’s decision to remove Bryant from her leadership role. It came after “serious allegations of workplace impropriety,” as stated in an email statement obtained by Insider. Bryant was allowed to remain on the company’s staff during an ongoing investigation.

During this time, a shaken-up Bryant took to social media to express her shock and distaste for the decision.

Black Girls Code, established in 2011, is dedicated to “changing the face of technology by introducing girls of color (ages 7-17) to the field of technology and computer science with a concentration on entrepreneurial concepts,” according to Bryant’s LinkedIn page.

In a more recent Insider report, the Black Girls Code board officially confirmed their decision to remove Bryant as CEO and board member on Friday. The news prompted the former executive to spill the beans on how illegal she thinks her firing is. She broke down the results of her removal, cited the law, and noted that she could be a victim of retaliation.

One by one, Bryant’s followers came to her defense, urging her to file a lawsuit, and offering apologies and sentimental support.

Bryant has reportedly taken legal action against her former organization and three board members, per Insider.

Black Girls Code has not responded to the retaliation claims.


×