SOUR PATCH KIDS® Drums Up the Future for HBCU Students with Mischief for Change Scholarship Program

SOUR PATCH KIDS is calling current or prospective students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) seeking scholarship funds to participate in the third annual “Mischief for Change” scholarship program. The brand has committed $1 million in scholarships over five years for eligible students attending HBCUs. To date, the program has supported 21 students attending HBCUs across the country – future changemakers who were selected for demonstrating how they are/will change the world for the better. SOUR PATCH KIDS is proud to partner with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) for this program that inspires change and invests in the next generation of Black leaders.

“The Mischief for Change scholarship is helping empower students who are the next generation of changemakers,” said Candyce Jefferson, Senior Brand Manager for the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand. “The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is about playful mischief, and this scholarship supports students who challenge the norm to spark meaningful social change. We are excited to welcome the 2023 scholars into the family and partner with HBCUs to support Black students pursuing their education and aspiring to positively transform the world.”

“Sample Our Schools”

SOUR PATCH KIDS is also calling “atten-hut” to HBCU marching band fans who want to create a free, custom marching band sample kit as part of the “Sample Our Schools” program – a first-time campaign element. Users can mix fight song tracks from Morehouse College, Tuskegee University, and Winston-Salem State University marching bands to produce custom tracks. Fans can post their own mix using the samples and tag @TheRealSourPatchKids on TikTok for a chance to be featured on the brand’s social media page and help spread the joy and talent found at HBCUs.

HBCUs play an unmatched role in elevating Black students and the Black community. Many students rely on scholarship funds to help with the significant financial challenges as college costs have risen.

“We are thrilled to partner with the 2023 Sour Patch Kids Mischief for Change scholarship and are appreciative of them supporting our students,” TMCF CEO & President Dr. Harry Williams said. “We are aligned in enhancing pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students. Our mission is to foster student success through educational excellence and prepare the next generation of workforce talent. When students are afforded these types of scholarship opportunities, they experience the kind of economic mobility that is life-changing and can have generational impact.”

Participation in the “Sample our Schools” program and applications for the SOUR PATCH KIDS Mischief for Change scholarships can be found via the “Sample our Schools” landing page, Sourpatchkids.com/mischiefforchange. Applications for the SOUR PATCH KIDS Mischief for Change scholarship are currently open and will close on May 8 at 11:59 PM ET. Winners will receive one of 10 scholarships.

More information about the scholarship and the “Sample Our Schools” campaign, created by DAVID Miami, can be found at Sourpatchkids.com/mischiefforchange or tune into the brand’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels at @SourPatchKids.