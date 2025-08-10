News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman South Carolina Civil Rights Activist Rev. Joseph Darby Dies Day After 74th Birthday Darby served as a pastor for several AME churches across South Carolina.







Rev. Joseph Darby Jr., a faith leader and notable civil rights activist in South Carolina, has died.

Darby’s family confirmed his death occurred Aug. 8, a day after his 74th birthday. The Darbys did not disclose a cause of death, but his loved ones did note that he has suffered from a long-term illness.

According to WCSC, the Columbia native graduated from the University of South Carolina. Alongside his activism, the reverend served as pastor to several African Methodist Episcopal Churches throughout South Carolina.

His 48-year tenure as a faith leader included his role as a presiding elder of the Beaufort District of the AME Church. Before his death, he also served as pastor of Nichols Chapel AME in Charleston.

In their announcement, Darby’s sons noted how their father carried his ministry into social justice. He advocated for civil rights issues within and beyond the state, establishing a legacy of leadership and sacrifice to help underrepresented people.

“Dad’s ministry was not confined to the pulpit. He carried it into every room he entered, every cause he championed, and every life he touched. “His sermons stirred hearts and souls, but his actions stirred change,” wrote Darby’s son Jason on social media. ” He taught us that faith without works is hollow, and that love (especially for the marginalized) is the highest calling.”

State leaders also expressed their condolences for the Darby family. U.S. Rep. James Clyburn called Darby his “good friend” and a “pillar” to South Carolina.

“Reverend Darby was an extraordinary and gifted man — a community leader, servant, and a faithful man of God,” shared Clyburn. ” His career has been marked by selfless service to others that comes not only from his dedication to the ministry, but his innate passion and compassion.”

The family has also yet to reveal any funeral arrangements. However, they remember the Reverend’s impact on his congregation and community for the better. As the patriarch was a 15-year colorectal cancer survivor, they encourage others to get screenings for the illness.

“His wisdom and kindness touched countless lives, and his legacy will continue to inspire all of us who were blessed to be part of his journey. We take comfort in knowing that his life’s work will continue through the seeds he planted in the hearts of those he served and loved,” added the sons in their statement.

