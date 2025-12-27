HBCU by Kandiss Edwards South Carolina HBCU Flag Will Fly Over The State’s Capitol For The First Time Ever The flag-raising honors the South Carolina State Bulldogs, who won the 2025 Black College National Championship.







South Carolina State University’s success on the football field is being recognized at the South Carolina State House with the first-ever flyover of an HBCU flag following the Bulldogs’ national championship.

Lawmakers and university leaders announced that the South Carolina State University flag will be raised over the State House on Jan. 19, 2026. The historic moment will coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Along with the flag raising, a ceremony celebrating the school’s victory and its contributions to the state will also take place, HBCU Gameday reported.

The flag-raising honors the South Carolina State Bulldogs, who won the 2025 Black College National Championship with a 40–38, four-overtime victory against Prairie View A&M in the Celebration Bowl. The achievement cemented the university’s status as one of the premier sports programs among historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU).

State Rep. Hamilton R. Grant announced the recognition for the HBCU in a post on X.

“We are pleased to announce that Governor McMaster has honored our request! For the first time in our state’s history, an HBCU Flag will fly high above our Capitol. Congratulations again to the 2025 National HBCU Champions!” Grant wrote.

We are pleased to announce that Governor McMaster has honored our request! For the first time in our state's history, an HBCU Flag will fly high above our Capitol.

Congratulations again to the 2025 National HBCU Champions!



The request to honor the South Carolina State Bulldogs was a joint effort by SC legislators. House Rep. Grant, Rep. Jerry Govan and Sen. Deon Tedder appealed to the state’s current Governor, Gov. Henry McMaster. The HBCU will be added to a number of the state’s institutions who have shown excellence worthy of such an honor. Previous flags flown at the capitol include, Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, and the University of South Carolina.

The Jan. 19 ceremony will take place on the State House grounds and is expected to include remarks from state officials, university representatives and members of the community. The event also coincides with observances marking Black History Month.

