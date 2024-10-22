Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton HBCU Football Coach Issues Warning For Players Participating In Homecoming Activities Alonzo Hampton said, 'Anybody that’s found out doing anything that’s not conducive to us winning this football game, they ain’t going to be here.'







Although homecomings are very joyous events that welcome back alumni and celebrate the spirit of the school, one HBCU football coach does not see that as an excuse not to focus on the team’s upcoming contest.

According to HBCU Game Day, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (UAPB) head coach Alonzo Hampton made it clear that instead of enjoying the festivities that come along with homecoming, he needs his team to focus on the upcoming task at hand, winning a football game. Specifically after a recent loss to Grambling State University.

“Homecoming is for the alumni and students, but our job is to perform,” Hampton stated during a recent SWAC weekly coaches call.

UAPB lost the last game by a score of 31-21. The loss dropped their record to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in their division. They are engaged in a three-way tie in the SWAC West, where they are only one game above the team with the worst record in the division. Their next match is against Mississippi Valley, who has yet to win a game this season. Mississippi Valley is riding a seven-game losing streak.

Hampton wants the team to concentrate on their next game instead of taking part in the tradition of homecoming.

“I don’t know how they could be distracted. I mean, we just lost a game, and we’re trying to build a program,” Hampton said. “Winning teams don’t get concerned with homecoming. You got to keep the main thing, the main thing. The main thing is you got to come back to practice correct the errors that you made on Saturday. And we got to stay focused.”

The coach did have a stern warning for the players who are not on the same program as he is on.

“Anybody that’s found out doing anything that’s not conducive to us winning this football game, they ain’t going to be here,” he said.

RELATED CONTENT: NFL Coach Jennifer King To Speak About Her Journey At Cornell University’s ‘Breaking Barriers’