Winning Time! South Carolina Secures National Championship With Victory Over Iowa









The Athletic reports that guard Raven Johnson’s determination and Dawn Staley’s coaching propelled the South Carolina Gamecocks to a resounding 87-75 victory over Iowa in the national championship, culminating in an undefeated season for the Gamecocks. Johnson, motivated by last year’s disappointment, played a pivotal defensive role in containing Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, limiting her scoring opportunities and contributing to South Carolina’s triumph.

Reflecting on her team’s journey, Johnson expressed her satisfaction with overcoming challenges: “It was a revenge tour, and there’s no better way than to play them in the championship and beat them.” Last year’s incident, where Clark dismissed Johnson’s scoring capabilities, served as additional motivation for the Gamecocks, leading to a fiercely contested matchup.

Coach Dawn Staley’s emotional investment in the game was palpable, driven by a desire to avert last year’s outcome. Staley’s proactive approach throughout the season underscored her commitment to guiding the team to victory. Despite Iowa’s early lead, South Carolina remained composed, drawing on their depth and resilience to stage a comeback.

The Gamecocks’ depth proved crucial, with multiple players making significant contributions on both ends of the court. Freshman guard Tessa Johnson’s stellar performance, alongside Kamilla Cardoso’s dominance in the paint, propelled South Carolina to a decisive victory. Staley’s strategic substitutions showcased the team’s adaptability and determination, particularly Johnson’s defensive assignment on Clark,

While Iowa mounted a late rally, South Carolina’s unwavering resolve ensured its victory. The Gamecocks’ relentless defensive pressure and cohesive teamwork stifled Iowa’s offensive momentum, securing their status as national champions. Staley’s leadership and the team’s collective effort were instrumental in achieving an undefeated season and cementing South Carolina’s legacy in women’s college basketball.

In acknowledging Clark’s impact on the game, Staley commended her resilience and poise under pressure: “Her shoulders were heavy and getting a lot of eyeballs on our game. And sometimes, as a young person, it can be a bit much, but I thought she handled it with class.”

As Staley emphasized, the victory instills confidence and trust in the team’s ability to overcome adversity, laying the foundation for future success on and off the court.