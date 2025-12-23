Global by Keka Araújo South Florida Cities Declare Dec. 12 ‘Saint Sauveur 1972 Haitian Heritage Rum Day’ The significance of this declaration has extended far beyond South Florida's borders.







The vibrant pulse of the Haitian diaspora found a new rhythm this month as civic leaders and cultural icons converged to celebrate the inaugural Saint Sauveur 1972 Haitian Heritage Rum Day.

Officially declared for Dec. 12, 2025, by the cities of North Miami Beach and Pompano Beach, the day serves as a formal recognition of Haitian pride, entrepreneurial excellence, and the transformative power of storytelling.

The proclamation honors Saint Sauveur 1972, a premium rum brand that is far more than a spirit; it is a liquid unifier of a pivotal moment in Floridian and Haitian history.

The brand’s name pays homage to the Saint Sauveur, a vessel that ran aground in Pompano Beach in 1972, carrying 65 Haitian refugees. Their arrival marked a turning point for the Haitian community in the United States.

A Vision of Heritage and Pride

The movement is spearheaded by founder Melky Jean, a Grammy-nominated artist and humanitarian who sought to reclaim the narrative of the 1972 journey. By transforming a historical struggle into a symbol of luxury and power, Jean has created a bridge between the past and the future.

“This day is about more than a brand; it is about honoring the ‘spirit’ of a people who have consistently turned adversity into triumph,” the brand noted in its mission. Under the tagline “Taste the Heritage, Celebrate the Spirit,” the Dec. 12 celebration invited the community to engage with Haitian culture through music, storytelling, and the culinary arts.

“I’m honored to share that Saint Sauveur 1972 Haitian Heritage Rum Day has officially been declared — December 12, 2025 — by not one, but two cities: North Miami Beach and Pompano Beach, Florida. This moment is for the Saint Sauveur 1972 family, for everyone who believes in the story, tells the story, and continues to support the Saint Sauveur 1972 Haitian Heritage legacy. What started as a vision rooted in culture, resilience, and pride is now officially recognized — and this is only the beginning. Thank you to everyone who has stood with us, lifted us, and poured into this journey. We celebrate together,” the caption read on Instagram.

A Premium Sensory Experience

The centerpiece of the celebration remains the Saint Sauveur 1972 Premium 4-Year Rum. Crafted to satisfy the most discerning palates, the spirit offers a sophisticated profile featuring notes of:

Toasted Oak and Caramel: Providing a rich, grounded base.

Providing a rich, grounded base. Vanilla and Exotic Spice: Adding layers of complexity.

Adding layers of complexity. Pure Cane Sugar: A nod to Haiti’s agricultural roots.

The official Heritage Rum Day events featured a fusion of these flavors with traditional Haitian cuisine, including collaborations with Casa De Amore, and live musical performances that echoed the soulful depth of the brand’s origin story.

Transforming History into Influence

The significance of this declaration has extended far beyond South Florida’s borders. National outlets, including Black Enterprise, have highlighted Saint Sauveur 1972 as a leading example of how cultural identity can drive modern influence. By securing official recognition from municipal governments, the brand has successfully elevated the Haitian refugee story from the footnotes of history to a celebrated position of public honor.

As North Miami Beach and Pompano Beach lead the way in this annual tradition, Saint Sauveur 1972 Haitian Heritage Rum Day stands as a testament that when history is embraced with pride, it becomes something tangible that can be tasted, felt, and shared by all.

